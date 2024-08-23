FYI: West Seattle YMCA Bumbershoot ticket giveaway

An announcement from the West Seattle YMCA (longtime WSB sponsor):

West Seattle Y members who have received postcards for Aquarium tickets will now be eligible for tickets to Bumbershoot Arts and Musical Festival. Aquarium tickets are no longer available due to high demand, and Bumbershoot tickets will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis.

Come into the West Seattle Y by Sunday the 25th to inquire about the tickets and your eligibility!