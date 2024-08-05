FOLLOWUP: Work begins at Morgan Junction Park expansion site

The heavy equipment that arrived last week was put into action today, as the next phase of work begins at the Morgan Junction Park expansion site. The city bought it 10 years ago for $1.9 million; two years later, the convenience store and dry cleaners that were on the site closed, and the building was demolished that summer (August 2016). The current work is to demolish the foundation and dig down 15 feet to remove contaminated dirt, then replacing it with clean fill, over the next two months; the park addition is to be built next year.

The plan now includes an all-wheel area to be incorporated into the current park site, with a separate community-led effort continuing for that. This is one of three “landbanked” sites in West Seattle where the city plans new parks; the other two are on 40th north of Edmunds in The Junction – also planned for construction within the next year – and 48th/Charlestown, not expected to be complete until early 2026.