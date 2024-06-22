HAPPENING NOW: Seattle Radio Field Day 2024 – visitors welcome!

Chloe Bolduc is one of the amateur-radio operators you can meet if you stop by the north lot/field at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) sometime before midday Sunday, during this year’s Seattle Radio Field Day. She’s working on a project to communicate with the International Space Station, in connection with the Pacific Science Center. Every radio operator – aka “ham”- at Field Day has a story, and they’re all gathered for what might be described as an annual combination of preparedness exercise, open house, mini-convention, and reunion, part of a nationwide 24-hour-plus event.

You can watch and listen as the local operators make contact with others hundreds or thousands of miles away, and you can even take a turn getting on the air.

Even if you’ve been in past years, every year brings something new – like Chloe’s project. Read more about Field Day here; this year’s event involves four clubs teaming up, including the West Seattle Amateur Radio Club.