FOLLOWUP: How to help Delridge church recover from fire

(WSB photo, Monday)

Back on Monday, we reported on a fire that damaged three buildings at Full Gospel Pentecostal Federated Church in North Delridge. The next day, as we noted in an update at the end of the original report, SFD announced the fire was accidental. Readers have asked how to help the church recover; today, District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s newest newsletter has suggestions. He writes:

… Church leadership are looking at the availability for an alternative site for their Sunday service and they will be issuing community notifications soon. The leadership shared: “Our greatest joy would be to see the community of supporters in person and their best donation is the time taken in human fellowship.” Monetary donations can be sent electronically to the Church’s Cash App log-in: #FullGospel5071, or Zelle, log in fgpfcf@gmail.com. Checks may be mailed to: Full Gospel Pentecostal Federated Church, c/o P.O. Box 232 Renton, WA 98057. {Note: Other types of donations are welcomed, but the capacity to store them is currently very limited at this time.}

No one was injured by the fire. We spoke at the scene with someone from the church who told us it hit doubly hard because they were already grieving, having just hosted a memorial service two days earlier for a longtime member.