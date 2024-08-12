West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

UPDATE: Fire at church-owned building in 5000 block Delridge Way

August 12, 2024 12:42 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

12:42 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to the 5000 block of Delridge Way SW. Avoid the area. Updates to come.

(Added: Photo sent by TI)

12:46 PM: Dispatch says caller reported flames and smoke from a Full Gospel Pentecostal Church building at 5071 Delridge [map]. First units arriving confirm it’s a “working fire” and that they’re seeing “heavy fire” from one side.

(Added: WSB photo)

12:50 PM: Firefighters now say the fire is in a “detached building” on the church property and is under control. Delridge, meantime, will be blocked both ways between Edmunds and Brandon, per police.

(Added: WSB photo)

12:58 PM: Though they declared it “under control,” the fire is nowhere near out yet. They’re calling for more units. Our crew heading to the scene says smoke is still visible from a distance. Here’s a photo Samuel sent from High Point:

See comments below for other photos of the smoke. No report of injuries so far.

1:10 PM: Added photos now that our crew is there. They report the “detached building” is to the west of (vehind) the church’s main Delridge-fronting building, and separated by just a few feet.

(Added: WSB photo)

1:25 PM: SFD has called the fire “tapped” (mostly out). Our crew has spoken to someone from the church, who tells us the building where the fire started is used as a clothing bank and kitchen, plus meeting spaces for some groups to which the church rents space. We’re waiting now to hear from SFD spokespeople on scene.

1:40 PM: We’ve talked with SFD and will add that video when back at HQ. They said the fire did extend a bit into the main church building. Meanwhile, the response is starting to downsize.

10 Replies to "UPDATE: Fire at church-owned building in 5000 block Delridge Way"

  • ANONDELRIDGE August 12, 2024 (12:49 pm)
    tons of black smoke right now 

  • Winnie August 12, 2024 (12:59 pm)
  • Chris August 12, 2024 (12:59 pm)
    From Belvedere area… 

  • Kersti Muul August 12, 2024 (1:00 pm)
    From Coleman dock 1PM

  • Delridge Resident August 12, 2024 (1:03 pm)
    I live about 3 blocks away from the church and you can strongly smell the fire from here, it’s really smokey and hazy outside because of it too. 

    • D R August 12, 2024 (1:12 pm)
      I’m a little bit farther than that north, and my sympathies that you’re closer.

      Eyes are burning, I’d recommend anyone nearby (especially to the north of it) with sensitive lungs stay indoors and turn off any a/c.

  • Jenny August 12, 2024 (1:04 pm)
    View from Delridge playfield. About 10 long trucks drove by in response. 

  • Paula Bamburg August 12, 2024 (1:18 pm)
    What was in that shed that caused all that black smoke? Is that normal?

  • Mills August 12, 2024 (1:20 pm)
  • WestSeattleCat August 12, 2024 (1:22 pm)
