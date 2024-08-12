UPDATE: Fire at church-owned building in 5000 block Delridge Way

12:42 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to the 5000 block of Delridge Way SW. Avoid the area. Updates to come.

(Added: Photo sent by TI)

12:46 PM: Dispatch says caller reported flames and smoke from a Full Gospel Pentecostal Church building at 5071 Delridge [map]. First units arriving confirm it’s a “working fire” and that they’re seeing “heavy fire” from one side.

(Added: WSB photo)

12:50 PM: Firefighters now say the fire is in a “detached building” on the church property and is under control. Delridge, meantime, will be blocked both ways between Edmunds and Brandon, per police.

(Added: WSB photo)

12:58 PM: Though they declared it “under control,” the fire is nowhere near out yet. They’re calling for more units. Our crew heading to the scene says smoke is still visible from a distance. Here’s a photo Samuel sent from High Point:

See comments below for other photos of the smoke. No report of injuries so far.

1:10 PM: Added photos now that our crew is there. They report the “detached building” is to the west of (vehind) the church’s main Delridge-fronting building, and separated by just a few feet.

(Added: WSB photo)

1:25 PM: SFD has called the fire “tapped” (mostly out). Our crew has spoken to someone from the church, who tells us the building where the fire started is used as a clothing bank and kitchen, plus meeting spaces for some groups to which the church rents space. We’re waiting now to hear from SFD spokespeople on scene.

1:40 PM: We’ve talked with SFD and will add that video when back at HQ. They said the fire did extend a bit into the main church building. Meanwhile, the response is starting to downsize.