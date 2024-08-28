Ferry-dock and school-board meetings, and more for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday’s hint of sunset color, photographed by Bruce Gaumond)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always preview the hours, days, and weeks ahead!):

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day, 11 am-8 pm, free.

COLMAN POOL: Swim in the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: The city says wading pools will open today – find this one in upper north Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm.

SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED: The repair/maintenance closure for West Seattle’s city-run indoor pool continues.

TODDLER STORY TIME AT THE LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: No, the school-closures plan is NOT on the agenda. But the board still has a lot to talk about, 4:15 pm, viewable in person (district HQ is at 3rd/Lander in SODO) or via cable/streaming. Agenda items of note include a contract amendment for the new Alki Elementary and a study session for this year’s budget process.

PADDLE IN THE PARK: The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce teams up with Alki Kayak Tours (WSB sponsor) and Mountain to Sound Outfitters to head out on the water at Jack Block Park (2130 Harbor SW), 5 pm. Our calendar listing includes RSVP info so you can check if there are spots left.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FERRY DOCK ADVISORY GROUP MEETING: You are welcome to watch/listen as the Community Advisory Group for the Washington State Ferries Fauntleroy dock-replacement project meets online, 6 pm. This time brings details and discussion on the long-awaited report about how Good To Go! could affect dock operations, as well as an update on planning for the Fauntleroy Way intersection at the dock. Our preview includes the link for registering to attend.

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places where you play tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

YOGA IN THE PARK: Two West Seattle teachers lead this outdoor-yoga event at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle), 6:30 pm – follow the link for ticket info.

ALKI UCC CONCERT SERIES: Third and final concert, this time at 7 pm in the church sanctuary: Zachary Fitzgerald and Stephen Anthony Rawson (classical). More info in our calendar listing. (6115 SW Hinds)

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two options! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo at 7:30 pm Wednesdays, hosted by Mingo Maniac.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The spotlight is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning a show, presentation, meeting, open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can get it onto West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!