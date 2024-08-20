ELECTION 2024: Final primary results … almost

The August 6 primary election’s results were finalized and certified by counties around the state today. The top two candidates in each race will be on the November 5 ballot. Just one race remains unsettled …State Lands Commissioner is headed for a recount, because the second-place finisher is only 51 votes ahead of the third-place candidate.

State Commissioner of Public Lands

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) – 419,297 – 22.03%

Dave Upthegrove (D) – 396,300 – 20.82%

Sue Kuehl Pederson (R) – 396,249 – 20.82%

Patrick DePoe (D) – 267,924 – 14.08%

Allen Lebovitz (D) – 194,114 – 10.2%

Kevin Van De Wege (D) – 143,170 – 7.52%

Jeralee Anderson (D) – 84,351 – 4.43%

Write-in – 1,668 – 0.09%

A by-hand recount is required; The Seattle Times reports that the Secretary of State will set a deadline this Thursday for counties to have theirs complete. Meantime, you can find all the state results here.

For King County, here’s the full final list of results, including that one Seattle City Council race, citywide Position 8. Whoever wins serves just a year before the election next year for a full four-year term.

Seattle City Council Position 8 (43% turnout)

Alexis Mercedes Rinck – 99,394 – 50.18%

Tanya Woo – 76,008 – 38.38%

Saunatina Sanchez – 8,621 – 4.35%

Tariq Yusuf – 7,521 – 3.80%

Saul Patu – 5,958 – 3.01%

Write-in – 554 – 0.28%

Here’s how the primary race for our area’s U.S. House seat turned out:

U.S. House District 7 (44% turnout)

Pramila Jayapal* (D) – 174,019 – 79.86%

Dan Alexander (R) – 16,902 – 7.76%

Liz Hallock (D) – 16,494 – 7.57%

Cliff Moon (R) – 10,070 – 4.62%

Write-in – 409 – 0.19%

Though our area’s two State House seats had only two candidates each, they had to be on the primary ballot too:

34th District State House Position 1 (43% turnout)

Emily Alvarado* (D) – 37,901 – 86.46%

Kimberly M. Cloud (R) – 5,848 – 13.34%

Write-in – 86 – 0.20%

34th District State House Position 2 (43% turnout)

Joe Fitzgibbon* (D) – 37,571 – 85.36%

Jolie Lansdowne (R) – 6,398 – 14.54%

Write-in – 47 – 0.11%

November 5 is the deadline for general-election voting; you’ll get your ballot about three weeks in advance. Not registered yet? You can do that online – go here.