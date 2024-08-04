COUNTDOWN: 4 weeks until Alki Beach Pride! Can you volunteer?

One of summer’s final West Seattle festivals is four weeks away (27 days, to be precise). This year is the 10th anniversary of Alki Beach Pride, a daylong celebration founded and coordinated by Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden. It’s a street festival as well as a beach party, as the announcement notes:

Alki Beach Pride is happening Saturday, August 31st, 2024, from 12 pm to 8 pm. Join us as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pride on the beach. The event will feature an exciting lineup of entertainment, a variety of culinary delights from food trucks, an array of offerings from local vendors, a dedicated health and wellness area, and a family-friendly space, plus much more!

Please note that Alki Ave will be closed from 57th to 61st all day, with vendor booths lining the street. Our main stage will be positioned near Alki Bathhouse. For those seeking an elevated experience, limited VIP tents near the stage are available for rent. Get ready to be captivated by performances from headliners such as Mariah Counts, LIVt, iZOHNNY, DJ Zen, and many other talented entertainers!

Also:

We really need some volunteers for the event! An organization called Gay For Good has partnered up with us. They organize volunteers for a variety of LGBTQ events. Here is the link for volunteer signup.