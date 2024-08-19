BIZNOTE: Hegge Chevron family’s ‘enormous thank you’ after 55 years of operating service station

Last month, we briefly reported on changes at Hegge Chevron as the service station at 35th/Holden was being sold. Now the deal’s about to close – signage was removed today – and the family that’s operated it for 55 years wants to thank the community. Here’s their message, sent by Linda Gunderson, daughter of station founder Ted Hegge:

I would like to share with the West Seattle community that the Hegge family has sold Hegge Chevron, located at 35th Ave SW and Holden St. We would like to thank all of you in the community for your loyal patronage over the years.

(Ted and Sharon Hegge)

Some of you may remember our dad, Ted Hegge, who started the business with our mom by his side in 1969. Our dad loved working in the community, serving all his customers and making some very good friends along the way. Sadly, Ted passed away in 1989 after a battle with cancer. Our mom decided to keep the station running after his death, with the help of our brother Mark, who took over the day-to-day task of running the business.

(Mark Hegge)

As did our dad, Mark also had a real connection with his customers and employees. Very painfully, Mark passed away unexpectedly in 2010. Our mom had a huge desire to continue to provide service to the community and keep the station running.

With our mom’s passing in April 2023, the family made the decision to sell the business. Our family would like to extend an enormous thank you to all the employees and customers who have been a part of Hegge Chevron. We could not have done it without your loyalty and commitment. The new owners will continue to employ the current workers. So you will still see the familiar faces of Karen, Alan, Sue, and Chris. Once again, a heartfelt thank you to all of you who have taken part in the history of Hegge Chevron.