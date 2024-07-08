BIZNOTES: Hoste turns 1; changes @ Hegge Chevron; HomeStreet Bank x Menashe & Sons

Three notes about West Seattle businesses:

HOSTE TURNS ONE: The Admiral District shop at 2332 California SW is about to celebrate its first anniversary, and is inviting you to the party. This Saturday – July 13 – from 11 am-7 pm, stop in and congratulate them. Special extras that day:

SourBaby Bakery is bringing cake (with gf options!) from when we open till sold out. Then Frankie + Jo’s will be scooping ice cream 4-7 and BB’s Bottle Barn pouring wine + beer and a house cocktail from 3 pm till closing. We have a super-special gift with purchase over $200 featuring a bunch of our favorite things! (Monastery, Flamingo Estate etc.) Limited supply so come on down to snag one! Contents worth over $150!

Proprietor Lana Bear opened her shop in July 2023, billing it as “vintage and modern goods for all.”

HEGGE CHEVRON CHANGES: We’ve received multiple tips about changes afoot at the longtime family-owned service station on the northeast corner of 35th and Holden. Today, Doug emailed after calling them about an oil change and finding out the station has shut down its service department because it’s in the process of being sold. We went over to inquire, and they confirmed that they’re still selling fuel but no longer offering services due to the sale process. The Hegge family has continued to own the station for the 14 years since the sudden death in 2010 of owner-operator Mark Hegge.

HOMESTREET BANK TEAMS WITH MENASHE & SONS JEWELERS: Every month, HomeStreet Bank‘s West Seattle branch (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) showcases a local business. Last month and this month, it’s Menashe & Sons Jewelers:

Every month the showcase business participates in a prize drawing – our photo is from Jack Menashe‘s visit to the branch to help draw the first monthly winner, with the assistance of HomeStreet team member Gloria (wearing a crown because they were celebrating her birthday that day). If you stop by the branch this month, you can put in an entry for the net drawing!