ANNIVERSARY: 1 week until 1 year since West Seattle met its troll. Here’s how to be part of next Sunday’s celebration of Bruun Idun’s anniversary

August 25, 2023, was the day that Bruun Idun the troll was officially introduced near Colman Pool in Lincoln Park (WSB coverage here), after weeks of semi-secret construction by Danish recycled-materials artist Thomas Dambo and volunteers. Next Sunday is the one-year anniversary, and a restoration event is at the heart of the celebration:

The restoration work party is planned from 10 am to noon Sunday, August 25 – followed by ice cream! Forest steward Lisa McGinty sent the invitation:

August 25th is BRUUN IDUN DAY in Seattle! Celebrate with our much-loved troll in Lincoln Park. We’ll be working to restore natural areas surrounding the troll and making space for winter planting season. After our work is done, Scan Design Foundation will be treating all to an ICE CREAM SOCIAL as we honor Bruun Idun and the land and sea where she calls home. Great opportunity for student service hours!

All ages are welcome; bring your own gloves if you have them, but if you don’t, you’ll be able to borrow a pair, with tools available too. You’re asked to RSVP – you can do that right now, here.