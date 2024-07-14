WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: The peninsula’s own STP ride

Thanks to Al for sending the photo and report on West Seattle Bike Connections‘ “Little STP” ride today:

Here’s the photo from the end of today’s WSSTP … 27 people, 26 pedalers, and one fantastic time!

As previewed here, the “little STP” is WS Bike Connections’ annual riff off the Seattle to Portland (STP) ride that’s also happening this weekend – this one goes from SW Seattle Street in North Admiral to SW Portland Street in Gatewood, with the option for riders to then go back to The Junction to visit West Seattle Summer Fest.