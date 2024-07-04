RIDE TO SUMMER FEST: West Seattle’s ‘Little STP’ set for July 14

(‘Little STP’ group; file photo, courtesy Don Brubeck)

A unique way to get to the final day of West Seattle Summer Fest on Sunday, July 14, is via the annual “Little STP” bike ride! We just got confirmation that it’s on again this year – riding a route starting on California Avenue SW at SW Seattle in North Admiral, continuing south to SW Portland in Gatewood, and doubling back to the festival in The Junction. Here’s the announcement from West Seattle Bike Connections:

West Seattle Little STP Bike Ride

Sunday, July 14, 2024 – 9:15 am to 1:00 pm

Meet at Hamilton Viewpoint Park

1318 Palm Ave SW

Contact: Cathy, Ride Leader

Email: cathyd@tutanota.com

Have you ever wanted to do the Seattle-to-Portland bike ride? And forgot to sign up? Or train for it? Here is your big chance! Do it in 2 hours and end up at a huge finish line party! Same weekend as Cascade’s big STP, so you can brag and post pix like the other one-day riders.

Join West Seattle Bike Connections for a ride starting at Hamilton Viewpoint Park in West Seattle on a 10.2-mile route at a leisurely 10-12 mph pace! Register at the start. We invite and welcome everyone including people of all ages, languages, ethnicities, genders, races, and abilities. Riders under 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

We will be riding from SW Seattle Street to SW Portland Street, and back north to Summer Fest at the West Seattle Junction, for a fabulous finish line party. After some time at the festival, participants can ride home independently, or ride with a leader back to Hamilton Viewpoint.

Our goal will be to stay together as a group. Be prepared for a moderately hilly route. There are a couple of hills that some may wish to walk up. That’s fine. We will regroup at the top of hills.

Restrooms are not available at the start. Closest public restrooms are at Seacrest Marina Park (the water taxi dock) on Harbor Ave. We will stop along the way for restrooms/water at mile 2.7 at the Alaska Junction.

Check brakes and tires before leaving home. Arrive in time for 9:15 ride description and safety briefing. Must be present at safety briefing to participate. Helmets required. No ear buds. Steady rain cancels. We will ride if there are just light showers.