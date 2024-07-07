WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert continues; here’s another place to cool off

After two much-hotter-than-normal days (Saturday’s high was 91, Friday was 89), the National Weather Service‘s “heat advisory” alert continues until 10 pm Tuesday. We’ve just heard from one more place offering respite from the heat – the Westside Neighbors Shelter/West Seattle Veteran Center/American Legion Post 160 building at 3618 SW Alaska. Manager Keith Hughes emailed us to say they’re “operating as a cooling center Sunday through Tuesday from 7:00 AM until 9 PM. All are welcome.” The shelter/center/post is privately operated, supported by volunteers and donations. For info on city resources, go here.