WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Another smoky sunset, but rain’s on the horizon

Thanks to James Bratsanos for the photo of tonight’s smoke-pink sunset. The haze won’t hang around too long, though, according to the National Weather Service, which says that “wildfire smoke aloft continues to wrap around a weak upper trough axis east of the Cascades. That system will continue to shift eastward overnight and increasing low level onshore flow will pull the marine layer inland further than what we saw this morning. … Another upper trough with a more westward trajectory will arrive Sunday night into Monday, providing some uncharacteristically wet (and beneficial) weather for what is climatologically the driest period of the year.” Here’s fire/smoke info for our state (Oregon and BC are plagued with fires too).