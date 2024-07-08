WEST SEATTLE MUSIC UPDATES: Big Band Concert in the Park; Admiral Music in the Parks announces the rest of its lineup

In addition to the upcoming music-laden multi-day festivals – West Seattle Summer Fest this weekend, Alki Art Fair one week later – we have three more outdoor-concert updates (all free):

(WSB photo, July 2023)

BIG BAND CONCERT IN THE PARK: 7 pm Tuesday, July 16, is the night you can see, hear, and dance to the swinging sounds of the West Seattle Big Band, directed by Jim Edwards, at High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham), sponsored by the West Seattle Grand Parade.

The next two updates are for the concert series presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association – we had dates and times but not the bands, until now.

ADMIRAL MUSIC IN THE PARKS, CONCERT #1: Double bill for this 6:30 pm July 18 show at Belvedere Park (3600 SW Admiral Way) – Troy Aylesworth and The Potholes.

ADMIRAL MUSIC IN THE PARKS, CONCERT #2: Another double bill for this 6:30 pm July 25 show at California Place Park (California/Hill) – Michael Pearsall and Westside Pretenders.

(The third AMP show was previously announced as ABBAgraphs, 6:30 pm August 1st at Hamilton Viewpoint Park.)