WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspect in jail after short-lived fire engine theft

A 22-year-old man is in the King County Jail for the ninth time in nine months after his arrest early today following a short-lived fire-engine theft in West Seattle. According to information we’ve obtained from SFD and SPD, an SFD engine was on a medical call at the Arrowhead Gardens senior-living comple when “a witness called regarding a man that reportedly rode a scooter up to a Fire Engine, entered it, and drove away with lights and sirens activated.” He didn’t get far, police say: “After starting the vehicle, (the thief) failed to deactivate the parking brake and was only able to drive around the corner.” Police arrested the suspect a short time later. SFD adds, “The engine was quickly returned to the crew, and the patient received the care they needed.” (The SFD incident log shows it would have been South Park-based Engine 26.) The suspect was booked into jail for investigation of vehicle theft. The jail log shows he has eight previous bookings dating back to last October – most ranging from two to five days at a time, except for the most recent, from June 20th to July 1st, related to two stolen-vehicle cases in which he was charged last year; we haven’t dug through the case-specific documents yet but both of those cases appear to be still making their way through the system, with hearings in early August. Court files do not appear to show any felony convictions on his record.