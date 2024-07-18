WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Tern cargo e-bike

The report and photo are from Jacob:

Our Tern GSD-S00 Electric Cargo Bike was stolen from our garage (Wednesday) evening.

It had an orange child seat equipped when it was stolen. So it looks more like this now,

Our garage is between 30th and 31st and Othello and Myrtle. It was stolen between 6:15 pm and 10:00 pm (probably closer to 10:00 pm). Neighbors’ cameras saw a red minivan, dark-tinted rear windows, case our house twice.

Reward will bo offered for information leading to its recovery. I can be contacted at 571-296-7109.