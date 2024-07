From Jennifer:

My husband’s 2000 Jeep Wrangler was stolen sometime last night from the 9200 block of 35th Ave SW. It’s dark green with a black hard top, and a worn spare tire on the back. Seems hard to believe it would be stolen since it’s a manual, but there must be some jerks who still know how to drive a stick. Police report being filed – will update when available, but if you see it please let me know. Plate # ABJ5683.