WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Black BMW SUV taken in carjacking

1:32 AM: Police are investigating a carjacking reported a short time ago. A black 2009 BMW X5 SUV was reported to have been taken at gunpoint by four people described as Hispanic, male, all in black ski masks, all with guns. They are reported to have arrived at the scene in an “older model” tan Audi. No plate information yet. Police are talking with the victims in the 1000 block of Harbor SW but we’re still checking for confirmation of the exact carjacking location. This is the second West Seattle carjacking in less than a week.

2:07 AM: Location confirmed as 1000 block of Harbor. And dispatch has obtained and broadcast the stolen car’s plate #: CKG0266. If you have any information for the investigation, the incident # is 24-195654.