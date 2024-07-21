WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Latest sightings

Two reports from 19th SW this morning top the latest in our periodic roundups of coyote-sighting reports we’ve received:

That photo was texted along with the note, “SW Brandon and 19th SW – hid for a few minutes then ran west toward 21st.” Also this morning, Barb emailed us this report from about a mile south of there:

I’ve seen stories regarding coyote sightings in WS, but don’t recall seeing any mention in this area. Good sized and healthy looking! It went into a yard at the bottom of SW Austin.

We also received two emailed reports of sightings last Sunday in Seaview. This one’s from Lisa:

Just before 9 PM we watched a coyote walk down the alley between 48th/49th ave SW at Juneau St. It went in to a neighbor’s yard and up on front porch. Eventually left the yard and scurried south back down the alley.

And this one from Robin:

Crow mob chased coyote south down 50th Ave SW. Started at Hudson at 6:30 am … this coyote looked healthy. Hopefully catching a lot of rodents.

Our standard disclaimer: We don’t publish coyote reports for alarm, but rather for awareness. Experts say the best way to keep them at a healthy distance is to not supply food, and that means everything from leaving bowls of pet food outside to leaving small domestic animals unattended. As our coverage has shown over the years, they have been seen in most neighborhoods, so you can’t assume yours is coyote-free just because, for example, you’re not near a greenbelt. To learn more about coexisting with coyotes, including what to do if you encounter one, here’s info from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.