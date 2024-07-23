TRANSIT TOWN HALL, REPORT #1: Timeline, recap, rumors

We counted about 60 people at the peak of tonight’s “Transit Town Hall” with four Sound Transit reps answering West Seattle light-rail questions in a forum organized by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and 34th District Democrats. We’re presenting our coverage in two reports, as the meeting served multiple purposes. First, Sound Transit made some news by offering an updated, narrower window estimating when the next milestone in the planning process, the Final Environmental Impact Statement, will arrive: “Toward the end of the third quarter,” said ST’s Leda Chahim. That suggests it’s about two months away. The FEIS is a necessary precursor to the Sound Transit Board finalizing a route and station locations. Meantime, the ST reps at the Town Hall began with a half-hour presentation recapping how the project got to its current point and what’s next – here’s our video:

The presentation was followed by moderator Jordan Crawley – active with both presenting organizations and with a business that may have to relocate, Alki Beach Academy – asking pre-submitted questions, and then opening the floor to attendees’ questions. We’ll cover all that in our second report tomorrow. But before we wrap up this short first report, we’re noting three rumors that were debunked during the Q&A period:

1) Will the early years of WS Link require a two- or three-seat for bus-to-light rail riders to get downtown? No, said Metro’s Chris Arkills, declaring that the West Seattle bus routes will NOT be restructured until the Ballard extension is complete too (currently projected for 2039, seven years after West Seattle), which will enable West Seattle light-rail riders to get downtown without transferring.

2) Will light-rail construction affect the West Seattle Bridge? One attendee asked this, saying he’d heard a rumor that the bridge could be closed for eight years by the project. Absolutely not, said the ST contingent; the project will build a separate light-rail-only bridge.

3) The same attendee said he’d also “heard” that Nucor is moving and if so, why isn’t light rail being routed through that site? The ST reps said that’s a false rumor too, that Nucor’s told them it’s staying put,

The most pointed moments of the Q&A came toward the end, when several owners of businesses likely to have to move confronted the ST reps about inadequate interaction regarding questions and requests, despite ST talking a good game about working with businesses. What they said, and how ST replied, will be part of our second report tomorrow. As for what’s next, besides the ST process continuing, Chamber board chair Lindsay Wolpa wrapped up the meeting by promising that her organization would coordinate more conversations about various aspects of the project.