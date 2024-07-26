TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday + weekend info

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, July 26.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:40 am, while sunset will be at 8:50 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES, WITH METRO FLEX

Metro Flex – Fifth day for this on-demand service in Delridge (and South Park), starting a two-year pilot. Here’s how it works. Used it yet?

Metro buses – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

ROAD WORK

*The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project is about to start, first with overnight lane closures, then with several all-weekend one-direction closures. Here’s the announcement.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, likely into early 2025. Deck work is likely to start in August

*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

WEEKEND NOTE

No road-closing events in West Seattle this weekend, but if you’re going downtown, be aware that streets will be closed for Saturday afternoon’s Seafair Torchlight Parade, which starts at 3 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (West Seattle Bridge cameras are back but some others remain out)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!