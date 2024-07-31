THURSDAY: Final Admiral Music in the Parks concert

Love ABBA? Don’t miss the third and final concert in the Admiral Music in the Parks series, tomorrow (Thursday) night, 6:30 pm at Hamilton Viewpoint Park (1120 California SW). The band in our 2019 clip above, The ABBAgraphs, will be performing hits from the Swedish supergroup. The Admiral Neighborhood Association is presenting the free concert series again this year, this time at three different locations since the original site (Hiawatha) isn’t available due to construction. Bring your own chair/blanket and picnic dinner (or order one for park delivery!) and feel free to dance. Here’s our coverage of this year’s first two AMP concerts – July 18 and July 25. (WSB is the series media sponsor.)

P.S. The ANA has more outdoor music for you on August 24th too, when they present the third annual Admiral Funktion block party – watch for the lineup soon.