HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Music in the Parks @ California Place Park

July 25, 2024 6:43 pm
We’re at California Place Park, between a Metro stop and Admiral Church, where Michael Pearsall is playing as the first half of a double bill for the second Admiral Music in the Parks series, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association.

He’s a veteran musician, playing a self-accompanied set of originals. He’ll be followed by the Westside Pretenders. This free concert continues until about 8 pm – come join your neighbors at the park (and if you can, bring non-perishable food to donate).

