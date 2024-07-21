West Seattle, Washington

21 Sunday

68℉

UPDATE: Shooting reported at Lincoln Park

July 21, 2024 10:39 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

10:39 AM: Police and SFD are arriving at Lincoln Park for a “scenes of violence” response. A 27-year-old man is reported to be injured, with a gunshot wound to the hip. Updates to come.

10:53 AM: Our crew has arrived to find out more and reports the police activity is concentrated toward the south end of the main parking lot. They’re focusing on a car parked there.

11 AM: The victim is on the way to Harborview. Police have a person in handcuffs and we’re trying to verify if anyone else is being sought.

Share This

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Shooting reported at Lincoln Park"

  • Lola July 21, 2024 (10:43 am)
    Reply

    I was just on California down by Holden and about 7 or 8 police cars went screaming down the hill, I figured something went wrong at the ferry. 

    • WSB July 21, 2024 (10:57 am)
      Reply

      No, it’s at Lincoln Park, not the ferry dock.

  • Chet July 21, 2024 (10:46 am)
    Reply

    There was lots of yelling and screaming and then one shot. I knew it wasn’t fireworks. 

  • Kersti Muul July 21, 2024 (10:54 am)
    Reply

    Was just doing bird survey there. Started to get calls to watch out for a man with a gun.Shooting near North parking lot grassy area 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.