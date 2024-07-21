UPDATE: Shooting reported at Lincoln Park

10:39 AM: Police and SFD are arriving at Lincoln Park for a “scenes of violence” response. A 27-year-old man is reported to be injured, with a gunshot wound to the hip. Updates to come.

10:53 AM: Our crew has arrived to find out more and reports the police activity is concentrated toward the south end of the main parking lot. They’re focusing on a car parked there.

11 AM: The victim is on the way to Harborview. Police have a person in handcuffs and we’re trying to verify if anyone else is being sought.