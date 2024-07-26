UPDATE: 2 to hospital, rescued from car ‘wrapped around tree’ on West Marginal Way SW

12:10 AM: Seattle Fire has sent a “rescue extrication” response for what arriving crews are describing as a “car wrapped around a tree” in the 3800 block of West Marginal [map]. At least two people are injured.

12:16 AM: Firefighters report they’ve gotten one person out of the vehicle, and have another to rescue next.

12:21 AM: They’ve gotten the second person out of the car.

12:26 AM: According to radio exchanges, the two injured people are a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s; he’s believed to have been the driver, and is more seriously injured. Both will be taken to Harborview Medical Center.

12:39 AM: Police have told dispatch that the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad will be coming to the scene. That means the road closure is likely to last a few hours. (added) We don’t have any imagery from the scene but plate lookup indicates the car is a 2006 Civic.