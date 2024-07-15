PREVIEW: Two West Seattle outdoor concerts in the next three nights!

Ready to take a chair, blanket, and/or picnic dinner to the park for a free concert? You have two chances in the next three nights:

(WSB photo, 2022 Big Band Concert in the Park)

TUESDAY – BIG BAND CONCERT IN THE PARK: 7 pm tomorrow (July 16), High Point

Commons Park (Lanham and Graham) fills with the swinging sounds of the West Seattle Big Band, directed by Jim Edwards. The park concert is a midsummer tradition, sponsored by the West Seattle Grand Parade. This is the 27th year!

THURSDAY – ADMIRAL MUSIC IN THE PARKS, CONCERT #1: 6:30 pm Thursday (July 18), one of this year’s three new venues (plus a new name) for the concert series presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association – this show is at Belvedere Park (3600 SW Admiral Way), with Troy Aylesworth and The Potholes. Also new, you can order a picnic spread in advance from Soirée, to be delivered to the park!