GIVING: Center For Active Living gets a gift from Impact West Seattle – plus, a new website

The report and photo are from Center For Active Living executive director Amy Lee Derenthal:

We were the fortunate recipients of a $18,400 gift from Impact West Seattle and we’re so very thankful for their support of the work we are doing in the community for people 50+. This funding will help pay for the 40+ programs and services we have happening in our building each week. Here’s our new website showing the programming they are supporting: wscenter.org.

Impact West Seattle is a coalition of women in West Seattle who use our collective giving and action to make an impact on the social, economic and environmental issues facing our region. They are always looking for more women to join, and they also meet here at The Center on a quarterly basis. We have a longtime relationship with these women, who are supporting so many of our local non-profits.

A huge THANK YOU to Impact West Seattle for this funding!