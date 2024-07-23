FOLLOWUP: ‘Welcome to West Seattle’ sign repairs complete

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Chamber of Commerce)

As reported here last month, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce has been fixing the “Welcome to West Seattle” sign along the southwest end of the West Seattle Bridge – and a texter tipped us today that the repairs looked to be complete. So we checked in with chamber executive director Rachel Porter, who sent this announcement:

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce has repaired the iconic “Welcome to West Seattle” sign after months of work. For more than two decades, the “Welcome to West Seattle” sign along the Fauntleroy Expressway has served as a beacon for travelers and residents alike. The sign was damaged by an uninsured driver in 2023.

Longtime Alki resident Adah Rhodes Cruzen made a significant financial contribution to the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, designated for the installation of a new “Welcome to West Seattle” sign and a sustainable maintenance plan in 2018. The donation was made on behalf of the estate of her late husband, Earl Cruzen, who died Jan. 23, 2017, at the age of 96.

Earl is recognized for bringing three groups together, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, the Junction Merchants Association and the West Seattle Trusteed Properties, as the Junction Development Committee. The “Welcome to West Seattle” sign, installed in September 1996, is one of the many legacy projects Earl and this group completed and was originally a simple wooden sign.

The Chamber received financial support from an anonymous donor who wanted to carry on the legacy of Adah and Earl Cruzen.

“The Welcome to West Seattle sign serves as more than just a landmark, it’s a symbol of community pride and our gateway to economic opportunities here in the West Seattle Peninsula,” said Rachel Porter, Executive Director of the West Seattle Chamber. “Welcoming visitors and residents with this iconic sign only enhances the West Seattle experience and encourages local businesses to feel a sense of belonging in our community.”

Sign repair and maintenance was done by Pacific Architectural Metals out of Georgetown. Pacific Architectural Metals is a premier custom metal fabrication shop for specializing in residential, commercial or artisanal project needs here in Seattle. “It was our pleasure to help get the West Seattle signage back in action. When we first saw the project in person, the frame was barely hanging on, a lot of panels were damaged or missing, and we needed to do a lot of work getting the structure straightened out and strong again. Now that the front panel is on, it finally looks like it should. We need to do some more work to get all the panels looking sharp and we are adding solar lighting to give it an additional pop in appearance. As a longtime West Seattle resident, we know how much exposure this sign gets and are happy to lend a hand making it right,” said James Reinhardt, Owner, Pacific Architectural Metals.

After a few more repairs are finalized, a ribbon cutting celebration will be held.