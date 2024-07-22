FOLLOWUP: Man who shot domestic-violence suspect at Lincoln Park released from custody

We’ve obtained more information from Seattle Police as they continue investigating the Sunday shooting in Lincoln Park.

As we first reported Sunday morning, the shooting sent a 27-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. Police initially told us he was shot by someone trying to break up a domestic-violence assault, and today they’ve provided more details:

They say the assault, involving a man and pregnant woman who are in a relationship, began in a car in the Lincoln Park north lot. The woman escaped from the car and ran into the park asking for help. The 30-year-old man who helped her “shielded and protected the woman as the suspect advanced on them,” according to SPD spokesperson Officer Eric Muñoz, who continued, “The man shot the suspect once in the hip while protecting himself and the DV victim.” Police recovered the gun and one fired shell casing. They say the assault suspect was not armed. He remains in the hospital for medical treatment but is under arrest for second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. The man who shot him “was initially placed under arrest while officers investigated,” Officer Muñoz said, adding: “After being transported to SPD Headquarters and interviewed by detectives, he was released from police custody.” As we noted in our Sunday report, that man is an SPD lieutenant’s son; SPD says the lieutenant was not involved in the incident. The woman who was assaulted was taken to a hospital in stable condition but police have no current information on her condition. SPD says this case has been assigned to detectives with the Domestic Violence Unit.