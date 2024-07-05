FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ‘ghost boat’ to vanish for a few days

(WSB photo – Fauntleroy dock and ferry at noontime today)

Washington State Ferries has yet another boat in need of repairs, and that’s going to have a domino effect for the Triangle Route and elsewhere – here’s the WSF explanation:

Due to urgent repairs needed, the Walla Walla, the only vessel assigned to the Bremerton/Seattle route, needs to be removed from service for approximately 1-2 days next week. Not doing this work risks a catastrophic failure that could take the vessel out of service for an extended period of time.

To complete these urgent repairs, we need to move vessels around based on capacity and route ridership. We’ll make these moves on Wednesday, July 10 and expect them to last for 1-2 days.

The 144-vehicle Chimacum will move from the Bainbridge route to the Bremerton route, replacing the 188-vehicle Walla Walla.

The 90-vehicle Sealth will move from the Fauntleroy/Southworth/Vashon “Triangle” route to the Bainbridge route. This means we won’t have the third, unscheduled boat on the “Triangle” route during these repairs.

We will return the Chimacum to Bainbridge and the Sealth to the “Triangle” route as soon as we complete the repairs, which we expect to take 1-2 days.