DEVELOPMENT: Gatewood, Alki projects up for design comments

A month and a half ago, we reported on two townhouse projects in the Early Community Outreach for Design Review process. Now they’re both in a phase where their design proposals are open to community comments – no public meetings planned, so this is your chance to speak up if interested.

(Rendering by JW Architects)

3507 SW WEBSTER: This proposal in Gatewood is for a four-story, 6-unit townhouse building with 6 offstreet-parking spaces, replacing a four-plex, on a site zoned for up to five stories. Three massing (size/shape) options are shown in the design packet. You can send comments to joseph.hurley@seattle.gov – the city planner assigned to the project.

(Rendering by Cone Architecture)

2236 ALKI SW: This proposal in Alki is for two 3-unit townhouse buildings, one three stories high, the other four stories high, with a total of 9 offstreet-parking spaces. The units, replacing a triplex, will all have three bedrooms and garages. The massing options for this project are shown in the design packet. You can send comments to scott.reynolds@seattle.gov – the planner assigned to the project.