COUNTDOWN: One more day to register your block party for Night Out 2024

Having a Night Out neighborhood-safety/solidarity block party on August 6 but not registered for street-closing permission yet? Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite wants to be sure you know that tomorrow (Sunday, July 28) is the deadline to register: You can have a Night Out party in many places – schools, apartment buildings’ community rooms, courtyards – but you need to register for permission to close your (non-arterial) street to vehicle traffic that night. SPD has a registration link here. They’ll also offer the option for your Night Out party to be shown on the citywide map (not mandatory). One more note – we’ll be out taking party photos on Night Out as usual – if you’d be OK with us stopping by your party for a photo, let us know where and when, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you, and thanks to those who’ve already emailed!