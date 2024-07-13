CONGRATULATIONS! Local jump-rope athletes’ success at national championships

We’ve told you before about local jump-rope athletes heading to national competition. Here’s what happened! The update and photos were sent by Zack Hill:
Rain City Ropeworks, the amazing West Seattle-based jump-rope team coached by René Bibaud, has just returned from the American Jump Rope National Championships, and they have a great deal of success to celebrate! This year, 14 members of the team traveled to compete against the best jumpers in the nation. Several of these incredible athletes finished top 3 nationally, including:
Single Rope Speed Sprint: Haru Ogawa, 3rd place (12-13 year old division)
Single Rope Speed Relay: Mara Garrison, Adelaide Musselman, Haru Ogawa, Mia Wheatley, 3rd place (12-13 year old division)
Single Rope Individual Freestyle: Mara Garrison, 1st place (12-13 year old division); Madeleine Garrison, 1st place (16-18 year old division)
Single Rope Pairs Freestyle: Grace Muller and Craiggan Wickliff (photo above), 3rd place (14-15 year old division) …
… Haru Ogawa and Reymon Pader (photo above), 3rd Place (12-13 year old boys division; Mara Garrison and Mia Wheatley, 2nd place (12-13 year old girls division); Riley Hill and Madeleine Garrison, 3rd place (16-18 year old division)
Double Dutch Single Freestyle: Halle Morgan, Riley Hill, Madeleine Garrison, 2nd place (16-18 year old division)
Double Dutch Pairs Freestyle: Halle Morgan, Calla Freeman, Riley Hill, Madeleine Garrison, 1st place (16-18 year old division)
And 4 of these athletes qualified for the Grand National Championship, by virtue of scoring in the top 6 of an event across all age groups: Halle Morgan, Calla Freeman, Riley Hill, and Madeleine Garrison. Congratulations to all of these kids and their amazing coach, Rene!
If you have a child interested in either joining the team or participating in one of Rene’s summer jump rope camps, you can get more information at www.LearnToJumprope.com.
Next Saturday (July 20), you can watch for Rain City Ropeworks in the West Seattle Grand Parade!
| 1 COMMENT