CONGRATULATIONS! Local jump-rope athletes’ success at national championships

We’ve told you before about local jump-rope athletes heading to national competition. Here’s what happened! The update and photos were sent by Zack Hill:

Rain City Ropeworks, the amazing West Seattle-based jump-rope team coached by René Bibaud, has just returned from the American Jump Rope National Championships, and they have a great deal of success to celebrate! This year, 14 members of the team traveled to compete against the best jumpers in the nation. Several of these incredible athletes finished top 3 nationally, including:

Single Rope Speed Sprint: Haru Ogawa, 3rd place (12-13 year old division)

Single Rope Speed Relay: Mara Garrison, Adelaide Musselman, Haru Ogawa, Mia Wheatley, 3rd place (12-13 year old division)

Single Rope Individual Freestyle: Mara Garrison, 1st place (12-13 year old division); Madeleine Garrison, 1st place (16-18 year old division)

Single Rope Pairs Freestyle: Grace Muller and Craiggan Wickliff (photo above), 3rd place (14-15 year old division) …

… Haru Ogawa and Reymon Pader (photo above), 3rd Place (12-13 year old boys division; Mara Garrison and Mia Wheatley, 2nd place (12-13 year old girls division); Riley Hill and Madeleine Garrison, 3rd place (16-18 year old division)

Double Dutch Single Freestyle: Halle Morgan, Riley Hill, Madeleine Garrison, 2nd place (16-18 year old division)

Double Dutch Pairs Freestyle: Halle Morgan, Calla Freeman, Riley Hill, Madeleine Garrison, 1st place (16-18 year old division)

And 4 of these athletes qualified for the Grand National Championship, by virtue of scoring in the top 6 of an event across all age groups: Halle Morgan, Calla Freeman, Riley Hill, and Madeleine Garrison. Congratulations to all of these kids and their amazing coach, Rene!

If you have a child interested in either joining the team or participating in one of Rene’s summer jump rope camps, you can get more information at www.LearnToJumprope.com.