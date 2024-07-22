Celebration of Life on Saturday for Gloria J. Gaupp, 1931-2024

Family and friends will gather Saturday to celebrate the life of Gloria Gaupp. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with her community:

Gloria Jean Gaupp, age 94, of Seattle, died peacefully at Aegis Living on July 5.

Gloria was born in Seattle in 1931 to Nellie and Charles Gaupp. Gloria lived her entire life in West Seattle and attended West Seattle High School and Western Washington University.

While at Western Washington University, she was the Homecoming Queen and a member of the Viking Cheerleading Squad. After graduating, Gloria embraced her passion for teaching and shaping the lives of young people by teaching for over 60 years. She leaves behind thousands of former students, friends, colleagues at her church, and in her West Seattle neighborhood where she lived for 86 years.

All are welcome at the service celebrating Gloria’s remarkable life on Saturday, July 27, at 11:00 am at Galilee Baptist Church, 11517 SE 208th St, Kent.