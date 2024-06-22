YOUTH SPORTS: Tournament time for West Seattle Little League, and one district championship already

West Seattle Little League‘s regular season is over, and now it’s All-Star competition time. One team – the 12s softball All-Stars – already has a championship. WSLL’s Jackie Borg sent the photo and this update today:

West Seattle Little League is off to a hot start in the District 7 tournament!

West Seattle Little League (WSLL) is sending three baseball teams – one for each division, 10s, 11s, and 12s -and three softball teams – a 10s, 12s, and Juniors (13-14-year-olds) team – to compete in the WA District 7 Little League All-Stars Tournaments.

The 12s softball team was a force with 3 solid wins to take the District 7 Championship and are state-bound!

WSLL is excited to host the 12s and 11’s baseball All-Stars division tournament games at Bar-S (6464 SW Admiral Way). The first games will be a thrilling start to the tournament this weekend, with WSLL 12s vs. Rainier District Little League. The Bar-S Snack Shack will be serving up classic baseball treats and snacks. We warmly invite the West Seattle community to join us at Bar-S and be a part of the cheering crowd, showing our teams the support they deserve!

Around town, you can catch the other WSLL All-Stars teams in play:

-June 28: 11s All-Star baseball tournament begins at Bar-S

-June 28: 10s All-Star baseball district tournament begins at South Highline National LL fields in Normandy Park

-June 29: 10s All-Star softball tournament begins at Rainier Playfields

We will update the website, westseattlelittleleague.com, with standings as often as possible. You can also check out the rosters for all teams.