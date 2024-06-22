YOUTH SPORTS: Tournament time for West Seattle Little League, and one district championship already

West Seattle Little League‘s regular season is over, and now it’s All-Star competition time. One team – the 12s softball All-Stars – already has a championship. WSLL’s Jackie Borg sent the photo and this update today:
West Seattle Little League is off to a hot start in the District 7 tournament!
West Seattle Little League (WSLL) is sending three baseball teams – one for each division, 10s, 11s, and 12s -and three softball teams – a 10s, 12s, and Juniors (13-14-year-olds) team – to compete in the WA District 7 Little League All-Stars Tournaments.
The 12s softball team was a force with 3 solid wins to take the District 7 Championship and are state-bound!
WSLL is excited to host the 12s and 11’s baseball All-Stars division tournament games at Bar-S (6464 SW Admiral Way). The first games will be a thrilling start to the tournament this weekend, with WSLL 12s vs. Rainier District Little League. The Bar-S Snack Shack will be serving up classic baseball treats and snacks. We warmly invite the West Seattle community to join us at Bar-S and be a part of the cheering crowd, showing our teams the support they deserve!
Around town, you can catch the other WSLL All-Stars teams in play:
-June 28: 11s All-Star baseball tournament begins at Bar-S
-June 28: 10s All-Star baseball district tournament begins at South Highline National LL fields in Normandy Park
-June 29: 10s All-Star softball tournament begins at Rainier Playfields
We will update the website, westseattlelittleleague.com, with standings as often as possible. You can also check out the rosters for all teams.
You can find tournament info here.
