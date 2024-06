Whale sighting reported by Kersti Muul: “Humpback just north of Lowman Beach, mid-channel toward Me-Kwa-Mooks.” Let us know if you see it!

P.S. You can learn more about humpbacks in Puget Sound via this Seattle Channel video, produced by Annabel Cassam with photographer/editor Pete Cassam, and featuring some West Seattleites’ work – you’ll see Jeff Hogan interviewed, as well as photos by David Hutchinson: