WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Three coyote sightings

Thanks for the coyote-sighting reports! We’ve received three recently –

–Kathleen emailed today to report, “We saw a small coyote in our yard on 39th between Andover and Dakota at 6:30 a.m. this morning.”

-A texter reported two coyotes at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point on Monday.

-Charrie saw that one via a security camera on their front porch at 60th/Charlestown on May 24.

This is not cause for alarm but rather awareness, which is why we have published reader coyote sightings from time to time over the past 15+ years – not everyone realizes they’re here living amongst us (or is it, we amongst them?). Authorities say the best way to ensure we and they can maintain a healthy distance apart is to not provide food sources – which can include anything from pet food to unattended small pets. Here’s more information on coexisting with coyotes.