WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Awaiting a show from Corona Borealis, as explained at Alice Enevoldsen’s summer-solstice-plus-one sunset watch

The sunset was the big draw, but another star got some attention at Alice Enevoldsen‘s one-day-delayed summer-solstice sunset watch Friday night, attended by more than 40 people at Solstice Park.

(Our report is delayed too, after breaking news overnight and early today.) Alice of course explained the solar system positioning that the solstices and equinoxes represent, with the help of young assistants, this time J.J. and Decker:

And Alice – an educator and volunteer NASA Solar System Ambassador who has led these events for 15+ years – answered questions, including whether any celestial phenomena were imminent. Besides the annual summer meteor showers, here’s something to watch for: A nova from the constellation Corona Borealis. Yes, that’s correct, Corona Borealis, not to be confused with the aurora borealis.

As explained in this Earth.com report, one of its stars is about to have an explosion known as a nova, something it does every 80 years or so, though exactly how soon, nobody knows. Alice advises loading a planetarium app on your phone to help you know where to look once it happens – which may be before her next sunset watch, on fall-equinox evening, 6:30 pm Sunday, September 22.