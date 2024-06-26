West Seattle, Washington

26 Wednesday

65℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Thief steals component of Highland Park Elementary play structure

June 26, 2024 11:32 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | Highland Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

What you see in the foreground of that photo is new netting for a play structure at Highland Park Elementary. You won’t see it there today – because somebody stole it between 6 pm last night and 6 am today. HPE’s Patti Bunting explains, “Someone cut the lock off the gate and dragged the netting off the playground using some sort of cart.” And that wouldn’t have been easy – she says the plastic-fiber rope is “so heavy the installation company was planning on using their front loader to move it.” That installation WAS supposed to happen within days. If you see the stolen netting, please contact the school – plbunting@seattleschools.org – we’ll add the police-report number when it’s available.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Thief steals component of Highland Park Elementary play structure"

  • GC June 26, 2024 (12:35 pm)
    Reply

    How sad to steal from kids 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.