WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Teen gun arrest followup; ‘sentimental pop-up trailer’ stolen

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

TEEN GUN ARREST FOLLOWUP: Around this time Monday, we reported on an Arbor Heights incident in which three people were seen at Seola Pond with at least one reportedly firing a gun into the water. Two people were detained nearby; one, who police say was found with a loaded gun, was arrested and booked into youth detention. The 16-year-old had a hearing on Tuesday, at which he was ordered to be on electronic home monitoring while a charging decision is pending – the deadline for that is tomorrow. He is under investigation for second-degree unlawful gun possession; the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office tells us a conviction on that charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in county-level juvenile detention, while state law requires four such convictions before a sentence in state-level juvenile detention is possible. Online court files show no previous record for the person arrested in this case.

STOLEN CAMPER: Also in Arbor Heights, reported by Daniel: