WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Teen gun arrest followup; ‘sentimental pop-up trailer’ stolen

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:
TEEN GUN ARREST FOLLOWUP: Around this time Monday, we reported on an Arbor Heights incident in which three people were seen at Seola Pond with at least one reportedly firing a gun into the water. Two people were detained nearby; one, who police say was found with a loaded gun, was arrested and booked into youth detention. The 16-year-old had a hearing on Tuesday, at which he was ordered to be on electronic home monitoring while a charging decision is pending – the deadline for that is tomorrow. He is under investigation for second-degree unlawful gun possession; the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office tells us a conviction on that charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in county-level juvenile detention, while state law requires four such convictions before a sentence in state-level juvenile detention is possible. Online court files show no previous record for the person arrested in this case.
STOLEN CAMPER: Also in Arbor Heights, reported by Daniel:
Yesterday, June 11th, between 11 am and 2 pm, our pop-up tent camper was stolen from directly in front of our home. At that time it did not have a hitch lock. More concerning, is during that time, both vehicles at the home were not present. Which leads me to believe that someone was monitoring our camper and waiting for a time when they assumed no one would be home.
It’s disheartening to think, as it leads me to believe that the thief lives within my community and could quite possibly be a neighbor. So please keep an eye out for this old, sentimental pop-up tent trailer. It has Rockwood written on the sides, and a whole bunch of stickers on the back. The only thing of value are the memories of teaching my daughter to enjoy camping and appreciate being outdoors.
Included is a picture of the camper. Please keep an eye out and call it in if you spot it. A police report was filed, incident #: 24-159522.
Please be vigilant, neighbors. Lock your doors and protect the things of value. There are criminals among us watching and waiting for that one time we let our guard down.
