WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire in Arbor Heights

June 10, 2024 12:24 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 Arbor Heights

12:24 PM: Police are in Arbor Heights investigating a report of gunfire. Dispatch told officers that a 911 caller reported seeing three people “shooting into a pond” near 32nd Place/32nd Avenue SW. Police have taken two possible suspects into custody and reported finding a gun as well as casings. No injuries are reported.

12:35 PM: One suspect was found near 30th/Roxbury. We’ve gone to both scenes but police are still busy talking to people and no additional information is available yet; we’ll be following up later.

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire in Arbor Heights"

  • AH Neighbor June 10, 2024 (12:32 pm)
    I heard this, and saw 3 individuals running away down my street right after.  Appeared to be teens.  

  • AH witness June 10, 2024 (12:52 pm)
    I heard the gunshots as well and called the police. I live on the pond and dropped to the floor.

  • AH parent June 10, 2024 (1:06 pm)
    Good work SPD. Concerning how close this was to, at least two schools, Explorer West and Westside. 

  • Rhonda June 10, 2024 (1:16 pm)
    What pond is this? We live near Seola Pond which is the only one I’m aware of in the area.

    • WSB June 10, 2024 (1:40 pm)
      I know Seola Pond is some blocks south of there. This is how it was described by dispatch.

  • lucy June 10, 2024 (1:19 pm)
    In the middle of the day?  This is getting ridiculous.  I hope the kids are found and PROSECUTED.

