WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Late-night gunfire; two thefts – black Mercedes, car rack

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

LATE-NIGHT GUNFIRE: Police confirm this morning that officers found evidence after responding to 911 calls about possible gunfire heard in the 6900 block of Delridge Way SW just after 11:30 last night. SPD says officers found casings in the street; no injuries and no damage. If you have any information, the incident number is 24-160321.

STOLEN MERCEDES: Elaina reports this black 2011 Mercedes C300 was stolen from outside Admiral Safeway on Wednesday.

Plate is CKG0382; police report # is 24-159934.

RACK THEFT: From a reader via email:

Our brand new Kuat Sherpa 2.0 car rack was stolen right off our vehicle parked on Fauntleroy Way in front of the Maris Apartments. It’s a very high hit zone as our car window was broken into parked on the same street a few months ago. The rack itself was locked into the tow hitch; it seems the criminals had some sort of tool to cut the lock off the tow hitch clean. Thankfully my car was not damaged but lesson learned, do not keep your rack attached, as annoying as it is to take it up with you. This happened between 2-8 am.

No report number yet on that incident.