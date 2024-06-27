WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More than 30 shots fired in Highland Park

10:44 PM: After multiple 911 calls about possible gunfire, police have told dispatch they’re finding casings near 15th and Holden. They’re blocking off that section of Holden while they look around more. They have a report that this may have involved someone being shot at, but that person left the scene and police haven’t talked with him yet. The only description so far is that the gunfire might have come from a silvervehicle last seen southbound on 15th.

10:52 PM: Officers have now caught up with the person who says he was shot at. They say he told them he didn’t get a look at the shooter(s), as they fired at his car – which has bullet holes – from behind. They’re also finding other vehicles at 15th/Holden with bullet holes. No report of any injuries.

11:22 PM: Officers just told dispatch they’ve recovered 35 casings in all. At least some of the damaged vehicles will be taken to the SPD evidence room for further analysis. (Police have explained that gunfire evidence goes through testing so that it can potentially be linked to specific guns and suspects.)

11:50 PM: Police say they’re reopening Holden.