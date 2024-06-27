West Seattle, Washington

28 Friday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More than 30 shots fired in Highland Park

June 27, 2024 10:44 pm
10:44 PM: After multiple 911 calls about possible gunfire, police have told dispatch they’re finding casings near 15th and Holden. They’re blocking off that section of Holden while they look around more. They have a report that this may have involved someone being shot at, but that person left the scene and police haven’t talked with him yet. The only description so far is that the gunfire might have come from a silvervehicle last seen southbound on 15th.

10:52 PM: Officers have now caught up with the person who says he was shot at. They say he told them he didn’t get a look at the shooter(s), as they fired at his car – which has bullet holes – from behind. They’re also finding other vehicles at 15th/Holden with bullet holes. No report of any injuries.

11:22 PM: Officers just told dispatch they’ve recovered 35 casings in all. At least some of the damaged vehicles will be taken to the SPD evidence room for further analysis. (Police have explained that gunfire evidence goes through testing so that it can potentially be linked to specific guns and suspects.)

11:50 PM: Police say they’re reopening Holden.

8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More than 30 shots fired in Highland Park"

  • 5 blocks away June 27, 2024 (10:50 pm)
    It woke me up. My husband was awake for it and called 911 and told dispatch it sounded like machine guns – many shots. 

  • SCOTT WALKER June 27, 2024 (10:50 pm)
    I live at this intersection.   Approximately 10 to 15 rapid fire shots went off.  Police currently have the road closed and said they’ve found multiple casings.  Terrifying. 

  • Mace June 27, 2024 (10:53 pm)
    I saw it happen too. It was someone leaning out of a passenger window. Not sure what they were shooting at. What a scary situation. 

  • Daiso Gal June 27, 2024 (11:02 pm)
    That explains the chorus of sirens I heard from the Roxbury Safeway.

  • Chris Armstrong June 27, 2024 (11:02 pm)
    Oh sweet! Random drive by shootings in the middle of Delridge. 

  • Matteo June 27, 2024 (11:48 pm)
    This is near fire station 11? Miso Teriyaki? 

    • WSB June 27, 2024 (11:55 pm)
      Yes, that area.

  • House on the corner June 27, 2024 (11:49 pm)
    As of 11:48 pm police have recovered casings and are towing vehicles that have been hit away. Road appears open as of now 

