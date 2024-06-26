WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 bikes stolen from garage; 1 white Elantra stolen from street, found

Two more West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports this afternoon:

STOLEN BICYCLES: Sent by Laura in Seaview:

Sometime last night (between 6/25-6/26) thieves forcefully broke into our garage and stole $10k worth of bikes: 2 pedal assist e-bikes and 1 gravel/road bike.

What makes this crime particularly egregious is that the thieves tried multiple points of entry on the garage (crowbar, broken windows, etc.).

The thieves were also in the garage for quite a while because they took the batteries that were stored separately from the 2 e-bikes. … The makes and models of the bikes are:

1. 2020 Yuba Boda Boda pedal assist cargo bike. Bright teal with monkey bars on the back for a child’s seat. Can’t miss it. Serial # (ends in) 019

2. 2021 Canondale Tesoro neo x1 pedal assist. Graphite color. Serial #(ends in) 888

2. 2020 Specialized Diverge e5 gravel/road bike. Dark red with lighter orange Specialized logo. Serial #: (ends in) 87p