The list for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Curb-cut work seen at California/Oregon in The Junction this morning)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.0 feet at 10:40 this morning (here’s the monthly tide table).

JOB FAIR: For teens and young adults, at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (1321 SW 102nd), 3-5 pm.

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY: Commemorate the occasion by volunteering for a restoration celebration at Pigeon Point Park (1901 SW Genesee), 3-6:30 pm, registration info in our preview.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (but donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Dylan Everett‘s EP-release show, with guest Rylan Fischer, 6 pm, free, all ages.

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

FREE GROUP RUNS: The weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run welcomes all levels, 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

‘WWE: THE MUSICAL’: Student-written/directed/performed “satirical musical” at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), 7 pm tonight and Thursday. Admission free, charity donations encouraged.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm online meeting includes guests from SDOT to talk about the Highland Park Way hill proposal and from the port with a Quiet Zone project update – all welcoome; get the connection info via the agenda.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

PREVIEW NIGHT AT ARTSWEST: Get your first look at “Clyde’s,” the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), during tonight’s preview performance, 7:30 pm, ticket info in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you’re planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., and it’s open to the community, please send us info so we can get it onto West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!