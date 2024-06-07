STORY TIMES: Three notes for West Seattle families

If you’re interested in taking your little ones to organized storytimes, take note of these additions to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

READ-ALOUDS AT SEOLA POND: Isabelle, a teacher who lives in Arbor Heights, is hosting “community read-alouds” for kids and their chaperones at Seola Pond three times a month through August. The first one is tomorrow (Saturday, June 8) at 10 am. “All ages and family members are welcome – I recommend bringing a blanket to sit on and be ready to make lots of friends with other kiddos.” Other dates are June 15, 29; July 2, 16, 27; August 10, 14, 24 – all at 10 am. If you haven’t been to Seola Pond before, here’s where to find it.

PRIDE STORYTIMES: Miss Lacey, a local nanny, is hosting Pride storytimes this month and has set the first date – 4:30 pm tomorrow at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond). She says all ages are welcome; dates and times for two more Pride storytimes later this month are yet to be announced.

STORIES AND MORE WITH THE REAL PURRDIE BURRDIE: Storytelling is part of four family-fun events that West Seattle artist and author Danitra Hunter – creator of the Purrdie Burrdie character – will be presenting at local parks, four consecutive Saturdays, 1-5 pm, starting June 22. We’ll take a closer look at her plan as this gets closer but you can set your calendar, for starters.