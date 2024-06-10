Stolen? Lost? Stroller, laptop found on West Seattle streets

Two readers found two items on local streets and are hoping to get them back to their owners:

STROLLER: Beth sent the photo and says, “We noticed that part of a stroller bassinet was dumped in our yard today (likely last night). I just noticed another part of it appears to be in my neighbor’s yard. I believe this is an UppaBaby Vista stroller, which retails for about $1000. Wondering if anyone is missing theirs.”

LAPTOP: Will found this “in the middle of the northbound lane of Fauntleroy at the intersection of SW Juneau. Cars were trying actively to avoid it, and it does power on. It could have possibly fallen out of a cyclist’s backpack. The login page says ‘John T.’”

(That one could have been lost, rather than stolen/dumped, so it’s also posted in the Lost/Found/Non-Pets board in the WSB Community Forums.) Either of these items yours? Email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll connect you.