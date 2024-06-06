SCHOOL CLOSURES? Citywide opposition group rallies effort to save option schools too

After the recent round of community meetings – including the one we covered last Saturday – the next step in Seattle Public Schools‘ plan to close some elementary schools is for superintendent Dr. Brent Jones to propose which ones. That’s supposed to happen sometime this month; the exact date for an announcement hasn’t been set yet, though a “Well-Resourced Schools Update” is on the agenda for the board meeting next Monday (June 10). In the meantime, a citywide opposition group is leading a letterwriting campaign, and rallying option schools too, as district leaders have said – as reported in our Saturday story – that those are also “on the table.” Option schools include K-8s; West Seattle has two, Pathfinder on Pigeon Point and Louisa Boren STEM in Delridge. The Pathfinder PTSA sent us this, from the citywide group All Together for Seattle Schools:

At last week’s SPS school closure and consolidation plan meetings, parents asked high-ranking district officials what the plan is for option schools and alternative programs. The responses received has given us a high degree of confidence that SPS plans to eliminate most or all option K-5 and K-8 programs in schools. While SPS has not addressed this publicly, we are proactively making it known to SPS leadership that this would be a mistake. Option schools and alternative programs (all of them! including dual language and highly capable cohort) promote positive academic outcomes for their students, help create an environment that sparks innovation in learning, and given their waitlists, could actually increase SPS enrollment. Canceling such esteemed school and program options is short-sighted, non-inclusive, and costly, and will impact all families/students.

Now is the time for all of our schools to consider aligning together in coalition to stop this action. … What parents/caregivers can do now:

–Sign on to our letter!

-Write to the superintendent and school board. Tell them why we need to support diverse learning options in our school district. Use this sample email and include a story about your own experience showing why you think alternatives help students learn and thrive in school.

-Reach out to all the parents and community members that you know who care about this issue and ask them to do the same. Consider organizing your own school community to educate them about what is happening.

Contact All Together for Seattle Schools to get involved in this citywide effort to avoid a massive mistake around school consolidation.